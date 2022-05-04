Broadway Playwright & ‘American Rust’ Writer Adam Rapp Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway playwright and American Rust TV writer Adam Rapp has signed with CAA in all areas.

Rapp, whose many plays have been staged at regional and Off Broadway venues, made his Broadway debut in 2019 with The Sound Inside starring Mary-Louise Parker. The drama was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play, and Parker won the Best Actress award for her performance. Rapp’s play Red Light Winter was a a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2006.

His television writing credits The L Word, In Treatment, Flesh and Bone, Vinyl, The Looming Tower and, most recently, American Rust.

Rapp has directed films including Winter Passing, Blackbird and Loitering With Intent.

In addition to numerous plays, Rapp is the author of the novel The Year of Endless Sorrows and several YA novels, including Under the Wolf, Under the Dog, which was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize.