Actors’ Equity Elects 2022 Officers & Councilors

Actors’ Equity Association

Actors’ Equity Association pulled back the curtain on its 2022 officer and councilor election results tonight.

Wydetta Carter was re-elected 1st Vice President, representing principal actors. Al Bundonis was voted 2nd Vice President, representing chorus actors, Erin Maureen Koster was elected 3rd Vice President, representing stage managers — both running opposed. Sandra Karas was re-elected Secretary/Treasurer.

More than 40 council seats were filled, effective immediately, across all three regions and representing four categories: principal actor, chorus actor, stage manager and at-large.

Here are those results; all terms are for four years, except where noted:

Eastern Region Principal Councilors

Stephen Bogardus
Kimberly Chatterjee
Matt DaSilva
Ashley De La Rosa
Carla Martinez
Maureen Moore
Margot Moreland
Diane Nicole
Judy Rice
Sid Solomon
Jennifer Swiderski
Allyson Tucker
Erikka Walsh
Kristen Beth Williams

Eastern Region Chorus Councilors

Joanne Borts
Todd Buonopane
Taavon Gamble
Shonica Gooden
Ashley E. Matthews
Sarah Quinn Taylor

Eastern Region Stage Manager Councilors

Ruth E. Kramer
Ira Mont
Bernita Robinson

Eastern Region At-Large Councilors

Meredith Beck (unopposed)
Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez (unopposed)
Bert Rodriguez (unopposed)

Central Region Principal Councilors

Kelli Crump
Rebecca Prescott (two-year term)

Central Region Chorus Councilor

Leah Morrow (unopposed)

In the Western Region:

Western Region Principal Councilors

Natalie Camunas (unopposed)
Kelly Ground (unopposed)
Barbara N. Roberts (unopposed)
DeBorah Sharpe-Taylor (unopposed)

Western Region Chorus Councilor

Kevin McMahon (unopposed)

Western Region Stage Manager Councilors

Rebecca Skupin (unopposed)
Julia Zayas-Meléndez (unopposed)

Western Region At-Large Councilor

Heather M. Brose (unopposed)

