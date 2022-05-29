British Actors Call For More Women Over 45 To Appear On Screen, To Fight Industry’s ‘Entrenched Ageism’

More than 100 actors and public figures in the UK have put their name to an open letter calling for better onscreen representation of older women, to help fight “entrenched ageism” of the entertainment industry.

Among the signatories are Keeley Hawes, Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant, David Tennant, Zawe Ashton, Meera Syal and Juliet Stevenson.

In the letter, the Acting Your Age Campaign (AYAC) complains that women in the UK only have a “shelf life” on screen while their male colleagues have a “whole life”, and calls for “a parity pledge”, with equal representation in the UK between men and women over 45.

The letter states: “Ageism targeting women is an entrenched industry staple that is outdated, hathe Acting Your Age Campaign (AYAC) complains that women in the UK only have a “shelf life” on screen while their male colleagues have a “whole life”,rmful and neglects the millions of audience members who appreciate seeing women over 45 telling the stories of our lives.”

AYAC was founded four years ago by Nicky Clark and lays out recommendations including: