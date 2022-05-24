Movie Academy Re-Appoints Governors-At-Large Trio For Second Term

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors said Tuesday that it has reappointment current governors-at-large DeVon Franklin (Executives Branch), Rodrigo García (Directors Branch) and Janet Yang (Producers Branch) to additional three-year terms. The new term begins July 1.

Franklin, García and Yang were originally appointed in May 2019 replacing previous post-holders Gregory Nava, Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Reginald Hudlin as part of the Academy’s A2020 initiative, which aims to support inclusion and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community.

“The level of commitment DeVon, Rodrigo and Janet have shown to the Academy, its members, and our ongoing investment in representation, inclusion and equity is immeasurable. They are highly valued leaders, and we as aboard are pleased to provide this opportunity for them to continue their great work,” Academy president David Rubin said today in a release announcing the news.

Governors-at-large can serve up to two three-year terms (consecutive or non-consecutive), followed by a two-year hiatus. After that, their eligibility renews for up to two more three-year terms, for a lifetime maximum of 12 years.

Outside of the at-large posts, AMPAS’ 17 branches are repped by three governors apiece, who can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms.

The Academy’s 2022-2023 board of governors will be elected in June.