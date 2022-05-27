Abigal Breslin, Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia & Donald Sutherland To Star In Courtroom Drama ‘Miranda’s Victim’ From Director Michelle Danner

EXCLUSIVE: Abigail Breslin (Stillwater), Luke Wilson (Stargirl), Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride) and Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) have signed on to star in the courtroom drama Miranda’s Victim from director Michelle Danner (The Runner), with production underway in New Jersey.

The film written by George Kolber will tell the true story of Trish Weir (Breslin), who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation. Wilson will play Lawrence Turoff, the country prosecutor that convinces Trish to testify and helps her bring her aggressor to justice, with Garcia as public defender Alvin Moore, who takes on Miranda’s case, and Sutherland as Judge Wren, who convicts Miranda for the rape of Weir. Danner and Kolber are producing alongside Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger and Alexandra Guarnieri. The production company involved is Navesink River Productions.

“The first time I read George Kolber’s riveting script and learned about Trish’s experience, it moved and inspired me,” said Danner. “”Miranda’s Victim” puts us at the intersection between a brutal rape case and and a national movement for civil liberties.”

Miranda’s Victim is Danner’s seventh directorial project, and comes on the heels of her action-thriller The Runner, about a troubled teen forced by police to go undercover to expose a dangerous drug kingpin. That film starring Edouard Philipponnat, Cameron Douglas, Elisabeth Röhm, Eric Balfour and Nadji Jeter has enjoyed a successful run on the festival circuit and is slated for release this year. Additional feature credits include 2006’s How to Go Out on a Date in Queens, starring Jason Alexander, Ron Perlman and Enrique Murciano; the 2012 psychological thriller Hello Herman, starring Norman Reedus; and the 2016 comedy The Bandit Hound, with Judd Nelson, Lou Ferrigno, Catherine Bell and Joe Flannigan. Danner is also a renewed acting teacher who co-founded both the Edgemar Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory. Her list of students has included Christian Slater, Salma Hayek, Gerard Butler, Seth MacFarlane, Penelope Cruz, Chris Rock, Gabrielle Union and Zooey Deschanel.

Breslin is best known for her Oscar-nominated turn as child beauty pageant contestant Olive in Searchlight’s Little Miss Sunshine. She’s also been seen in such films as Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap, Stillwater, Maggie, Ender’s Game, August: Osage County, The Call, My Sister’s Keeper, Definitely, Maybe and Signs, among others. She also starred on Fox’s slasher comedy series, Scream Queens. Other upcoming projects featuring the actress include K. Asher Levin’s Slayers, Phillip Clark Davis’ comedy Saturday at the Starlight and Paramount Network’s crime drama series, The Accused.

Wilson is known for turns in films including 12 Mighty Orphans, Zombieland: Double Tap, Concussion, Meadowland, The Skeleton Twins, 3:10 to Yuma, Idiocracy, Around the World in 80 Days, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore and Bottle Rocket, among others. His TV credits include Stargirl, Roadies, Enlightened and That ’70s Show. He’ll next star alongside Lili Reinhart, David Corenswet, Nia Long and more in Wanuri Kahiu’s film Plus/Minus for Netflix.

Garcia is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee whose recent film credits include Guy Ritchie’s Jason Statham actioner Wrath of Man; the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, with Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Jamie Dornan; the romantic drama Words on Bathroom Walls, with Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell; Clint Eastwood’s crime drama, The Mule; Sacha Gervasi’s Emmy-nominated TV movie My Dinner with Hervé for HBO; Ol Parker’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again; and the comedy Book Club, with Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen. The actor’s credits on the TV side include Rebel, Flipped and Ballers. He’ll next be seen in Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s Father of the Bride; the romantic drama What About Love, with Sharon Stone; and Lionsgate’s The Expendables 4.

Sutherland is an Honorary Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winner whose recent credits include the Roku series Swimming with Sharks; Roland Emmerich’s Lionsgate sci-fi pic Moonfall, with Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley; HBO’s smash miniseries The Undoing, with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant; James Gray’s astronaut pic Ad Astra, with Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga; and FX’s series Trust, which had him portraying J. Paul Getty. He’ll also soon feature in John Lee Hancock’s Blumhouse horror film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone for Netflix, and the animated film Ozi – Voice of the Forest from Appian Way.

