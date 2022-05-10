Abigail Breslin And Aisha Dee To Guest Star On Fox Anthology Series ‘Accused’

Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) are set to guest star on the Fox anthology series Accused.

Breslin will portray Esme Brewer, a waitress who left home when she was 15 to escape her toxic past. After a white nationalist plows his car into a peaceful demonstration and gets away, local police are unable to find the driver.

Brewer and her girlfriend Aaliyah Harris (Dee), who goes catfishing to find the driver of a car, take justice into their own hands.

Based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology, Accused opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial.

Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the series holds a mirror up to the current times with evocative and emotional stories.

The series is directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

Accused is executive produced and developed by Gordon and executive produced by Gansa, Shore, Glenn Geller, Erin Gunn, All3Media America’s Jacob Cohen-Holmes, and Jimmy McGovern, Sita Williams, Roxy Spencer, and Louise Pedersen for All3Media International. Frank Siracusa and John Weber also serve as executive producers. Created by McGovern, the original series debuted in 2010 on BBC One.

Breslin is repped by CAA and Definition Entertainment.

Dee is repped by Gersh and Animal Federation.