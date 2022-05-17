ABC New Series Teaser Trailers: ‘Alaska’, ‘The Rookie: Feds’, ‘Not Dead Yet’

We’re getting the first look at three of ABC’s new series for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The network has released teaser trailers for fall dramas Alaska and The Rookie: Feds and midseason comedy Not Dead Yet. Check them out below.
ALASKA, Drama
Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. From writer-director-executive producer Tom McCarthy and executive producers Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.
New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2022-23: Photo Gallery
THE ROOKIE: FEDS, Drama
Produced by eOne and ABC Signature. From writer-executive producer Alexi Hawley and executive producers Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller.
ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage
NOT DEAD YET, Comedy
Produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. From writer-executive producer David E. Kelley, executive producer and showrunner Dana Calvo and executive producers Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.