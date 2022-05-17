ABC New Series Teaser Trailers: ‘Alaska’, ‘The Rookie: Feds’, ‘Not Dead Yet’

From left: Hilary Swank in 'Alaska,' Niecy Nash-Betts in 'The Rookie: Feds' and Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet'

We’re getting the first look at three of ABC’s new series for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The network has released teaser trailers for fall dramas Alaska and The Rookie: Feds and midseason comedy Not Dead Yet. Check them out below.

ALASKA, Drama

Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. From writer-director-executive producer Tom McCarthy and executive producers Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.

THE ROOKIE: FEDS, Drama

Produced by eOne and ABC Signature. From writer-executive producer Alexi Hawley and executive producers Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller.

NOT DEAD YET, Comedy

Produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. From writer-executive producer David E. Kelley, executive producer and showrunner Dana Calvo and executive producers Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson.