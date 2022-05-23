Screen Media Acquires Renny Harlin’s Action Pic ‘The Bricklayer’ Starring Aaron Eckhart & Nina Dobrev – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Renny Harlin’s actioner The Bricklayer from Millennium Films, slating the pic for release in theaters and on VOD next summer. The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has also unveiled a new still from the film, starring Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Nina Dobrev (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), which can be found below.

In The Bricklayer, someone is blackmailing the CIA—assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure its most brilliant—and rebellious—operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy. Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Tim Blake Nelson (Nightmare Alley) and Ilfenesh Hadera (Paramount’s Baywatch) also star.

The Bricklayer is the second title in Screen Media’s output deal with Millennium Films, following Richard Hughes’ upcoming thriller The Enforcer, starring Kate Bosworth and Antonio Banderas. Matt Johnson (Into the Blue) and Hanna Weg (Septembers of Shiraz) adapted the screenplay for the film, based on Noah Boyd’s novel. Robert Van Norden, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Jonathan Yunger produced, with Boaz Davidson, Avi Lerner, Erik Lindsay, Tanner Mobley, Lonnie Ramati, Trevor Short, Seth Needle and David Nagelberg serving as executive producers.

“The dynamic team of iconic director Renny Harlin and charismatic lead Aaron Eckhart is unmatched,” said Screen Media in a statement. “We’re grateful and excited to make this intense action thriller our second film in our Millennium partnership.”

“Screen Media has been an incredible releasing partner having done a great job steering Till Death and The Outpost to great success,” added Millennium Media’s Co-President, Jonathan Yunger. “We look forward to the same with The Bricklayer with many more to come.”

Screen Media just acquired the action film Code Name Banshee, starring Antonio Banderas, Jaime King and Tommy Flanagan, as well as The Locksmith, starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames. The company also recently acquired worldwide rights to the Bella Thorne-led thriller Saint Clare, the psychological thriller Cordelia starring Antonia Campbell-Hughes and Johnny Flynn, The Good Neighbor starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the psychological horror film Monstrous starring Christina Ricci, the thriller The Immaculate Room starring Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, and the horror film The Accursed, from Willy’s Wonderland director Kevin Lewis, which stars Mena Suvari. Most recently released by Screen Media was Gigi Gaston’s thriller 9 Bullets, starring Lena Headey and Sam Worthington.

Needle, who serves as EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media, negotiated the deal for The Bricklayer on behalf of the company, with Yunger and Greenstein of Millennium Media on behalf of the filmmakers. Check out the newest still from the film, featuring Eckhart and Dobrev, below.