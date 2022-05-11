A3 Artists Agency Hires The Osbrink Agency’s Abbie Waters To Oversee Voice-over Division

A3 Artists Agency has hired Abbie Waters as an agent to oversee its Voiceover Division. She joins A3 from The Osbrink Agency, where she ran the Animation/Interactive Division in the voice-over department.

“Abbie has a proven track record representing actors whose voice-over work spans animation, video games and commercials,” said A3 Artists Agency CEO Robert Attermann. “Her collaborative nature and dedication to clients makes her the perfect addition to our team.”

Waters also worked for Disney in live-action feature casting and Disney TV animation casting, where she cast the voices in the studio’s animated shows. She earned an Emmy nomination for casting the hit Disney animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates. Waters is based in Los Angeles.

A3 Artists Agency’s Voiceover Division works across commercial, TV and feature animation, interactive narration, promos and audiobooks.