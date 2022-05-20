‘A Strange Loop’, ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Take Top Drama League Honors

New York’s Drama League named A Strange Loop as the season’s outstanding musical, with The Lehman Trilogy taking the honor for outstanding play.
Among revivals, Take Me Out took the prize in the play category, and Company in the musical category.
The 88th annual Drama League Awards, honoring Broadway and Off Broadway productions of the 2021-22 sason, were announced and presented today at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan.
The Music Man‘s Sutton Foster was presented with the Distinguished Performance Award for career-achievement by Patti LuPone. In inaugural prizes for outstanding director, Company‘s Marianne Elliott was named in the musical category, and Kate Whoriskey, director of Clyde’s, in the play category.
The complete list of 2022 Drama League Award winners is:
Outstanding Production of a Play – The Lehman Trilogy
Outstanding Revival of a Play – Take Me Out
Outstanding Production of a Musical – A Strange Loop
Outstanding Revival of a Musical – Company
Outstanding Director of a Play – Kate Whoriskey, Clyde’s
Outstanding Director of a Musical – Marianne Elliott, Company
Distinguished Performance Award – Sutton Foster
SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre – Hugh Jackman
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Lileana Blain-Cruz
Contribution to the Theater – Billy Crystal
The Gratitude Award – Willette Murphy Klausner
