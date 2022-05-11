‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Set With Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively & Paul Feig Returning For Amazon Studios & Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: After the original’s box office success and critical acclaim, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are getting the gang back together for a sequel to A Simple Favor. Sources tell Deadline the studios will partner on the sequel with stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively set to reprise their roles and Paul Feig returning to direct as well as produce with Laura Fischer. Jessica Sharzer is writing the screenplay.

Feigco Entertainment is set to produce. Sharzer will executive produce. The first film followed a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

The pic was a critical and commercial success for Lionsgate, earning more than $97 million at the worldwide box office, achieving Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes and attracting a strong base that has been hoping for a follow-up after an ending that left things open for a potential sequel.

Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

Lively is set to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds for Searchlight, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. Kendrick most recently starred in the Netflix drama Stowaway and also starred in the first season of HBO Max’s Love Life.

Feig most recently directed the Netflix adaptation of The School for Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington with Feigco producing.

