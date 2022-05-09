‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed For Season 4 By Fox; ‘9-1-1’ & ‘The Resident’ Pickups Still Pending

Fox has renewed 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star for a fourth season. The pickup was part of the network’s upfront slate announcement. Not included in it are Fox’s flagship scripted series 9-1-1 as well as fellow drama stalwart, The Resident.

As Deadline reported over the weekend, renewal negotiations on both shows went down to the wire and could not close by Sunday night, in time for Fox’s Monday upfront presentation. From what I’ve heard, the network seems to have focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show renewals, and the ones that were no-brainers ended up taking longer in the final stretch. Renewal negotiations are more complicated now that Fox and 9-1-1 and The Resident studio 20th Television are no longer part of the same company following the studio’s acquisition by Disney. That makes the financials — already challenging for long-running shows line 9-1-1 and The Resident, which are both wrapping their fifth seasons — even more complicated. The renewal of the younger 9-1-1: Lone Star was able to close before the upfront.

“We are in good faith negotiations [on 9-1-1 and The Resident],” Fox Entertainment CEO said on Fox’s upfront call Monday morning. “Based on the long hist with 20th Television, I think we are in pretty good shape. We adore Ryan and are so pleased that Lone Star ls lock and loaded.”

Like 9-1-1, spinoff Lone Star regularly wins its Monday time period. The series gives a look into the lives of the police, fire, and ambulance departments of company 126 in Austin, Texas. Leading the cast are Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Jim Parrack, Rafael L. Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Natacha Karam, and Brian Michael Smith, among others.

The show’s Season 3 finale airs tonight.