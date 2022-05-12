‘4400’ Canceled By the CW After One Season

The 4400′s comeback was short-lived. The CW has canceled the freshman series after one low-rated season.

Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.

In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), an empathetic social worker, and Keisha (Ireon Roach), a hardened community corrections officer, are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.

4400 stars Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, Joseph David-Jones as Jharrel, Ireon Roach as Keisha, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna, Cory Jeacoma as Logan, Amarr as Hayden and Autumn Best as Mildred.

