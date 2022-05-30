30West Hires Film Investment & Sales Executive Maren Olson As EVP Film

Film finance and sales vet Maren Olson is joining 30West as their EVP Film.

She begins this month and will work alongside fellow EVP Trevor Groth to manage the fast-growing company’s slate of projects, which include the forthcoming Cooper Raiff directed title The Trashers starring David Harbour and the genre-bending thriller Day Drinker, from Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb.

Olson joins from CAA, where she spent the last seven years as an agent in the Media Finance department. Recent projects she helped to finance and sell while at CAA include: Channing Tatum’s Dog, Simon Kinberg’s The 355, and Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye, which stars Christian Bale; and Zoë Kravitz’s feature directorial debut, Pussy Island, starring Tatum.

Prior to joining CAA in 2015, Olson served as president of Traction Media, an independent film production and domestic sales company, where she oversaw the creative development, packaging, production, financing and sales of over 80 films including 2011 Best Foreign Language Oscar winner The Secret in Their Eyes. She also produced Destin Daniel Cretton’s Short Term 12 which blasted off that filmmaker as well as Brie Larson.

Olson graduated from University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts with a degree in Film and Television Production.

30West will be in Cannes this month premiering Imperative Entertainment’s Triangle of Sadness in competition, as well as The Silent Twins, which will premiere in Un Certain Regard. Also making noise in the Cannes market will be the forthcoming reboot of The Crow, which the company helped to package with Rupert Sanders directing and Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs attached to star. 30West is currently in post on an untitled Wildcat documentary, which will be released by Amazon Studios this autumn.