ESPN Films Sets ‘30 For 30’ Docu On 2000 Baltimore Ravens

The Super Bowl-winning 2000 Baltimore Ravens were among the NFL’s greatest defensive teams ever, and now the team is getting 30 for 30 treatment. ESPN Films has kicked off production on a documentary on the squad led by future Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Rod Woodson.

ESPN

The doc centers on one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game. Few teams in NFL history have boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000 Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated them, but no one could say a thing because few could beat the Ravens on the field. The defense set a league record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game regular season and pitched four shutouts. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via ESPN’s Hard Knocks.

Shannon Sharpe in 2000 Mega Agency

That storied defense led the Ravens to the Super Bowl XXXV title in 2001, including a pick six in a 34-7 spanking of the New York Giants. Linebacker Lewis, tackle Jonathan Ogden — another future Hall of Famer — and kicker Matt Stover were named to the NFL’s All-Pro team that year, with safety Woodson making the second team. Other Ravens standouts that season included tight end Shannon Sharpe — another Hall of Famer who now is a popular commentator on FS1 — rookie running back Jamal Lewis and kick returner Jermaine Lewis.

The 30 for 30 documentary will be co-directed by Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber, produced by Erik Powers and executive produced by ESPN Films in association with NFL Films. More details are TBA.

The 30 for 30 series began in 2009 to commemorate ESPN’s 30-year anniversary and has become a franchise unto itself, with companion TV series along with 30 for 30 Shorts and a long-running podcast.