Deadline Sound & Screen Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its second annual Sound & Screen, an award-season composer showcase of original music for television.

The event May 5 at UCLA’s Royce Hall featured a 50-person orchestra spotlighting the music from composers Daniel Pemberton, Sean Callery, Amanda Jones, Dan Romer, Jeff Russo and Nico Muhly; composer-songwriters Tom Mizer & Curtis Moore; and music supervisor Jen Malone all of whom took part in post-performance Q&As to discuss their work. The night also featured a special virtual performance by Mick Jagger.

The studios and streamers who took part included Amazon Studios/Prime Video with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Apple TV+ with Pachinko, Slow Horses and The Afterparty; CBS Studios with Star Trek: Picard and The Man Who Fell to Earth; HBO/HBO Max with Euphoria, Station Eleven, Somebody Somewhere and A Black Lady Sketch Show; National Geographic with Welcome to Earth; and Paramount+ with Halo.

The evening in front of a live audience also included the debut of a new PSA from the Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, a coalition of educators, entrepreneurs and arts and music leaders who are proposing a statewide ballot measure that would increase arts and music education for students in PreK-12 public schools. More info here.