Cannes’ American Pavilion Sets Lineup: Eva Longoria, Viggo Mortensen, Letitia Wright Among In Conversation Guests

EXCLUSIVE: The American Pavilion has set its 2022 lineup ahead of Tuesday’s opening of the Cannes Film Festival, with industry-focused panels and discussions including conversations with Eva Longoria, Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, Emily Watson and Letitia Wright.
AmPav opens its doors Tuesday and kicks off its lineup of panels and presentations Wednesday. Each morning will begin with film screenings as part of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, followed by a day of talks and panels, with additional screenings, parties and receptions taking place in the evenings during the run of the festival.
The AmPav venue includes a coffee bar, free WiFi and charging stations, a media terrace with a panoramic view of the Riviera, the 25th anniversary of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, the Culinary Program featuring chefs from across the U.S. and Canada, and public and private rental for parties and receptions. Its latest Worldwide Student Program will feature a record 243 students in attendance.
Panel topics at the forefront this year include international sales, global filmmaking, indie financing models, distribution strategies, DEI initiatives, creative producing, documentary filmmaking and more. Execs and moderators have been lined up from companies including Cinetic Media, Millennium Media, Bleecker Street, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Live Nation, Submarine Entertainment, Participant Media, 30West, SXSW and Village Roadshow Entertainment Group among others.
Also among the panels, Project Indie Hope will lead a discussion focused on filmmaking strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. A pair of panels will be presented by the Golden Globes, AmPav’s presenting sponsor this year. The Globes will also sponsor the American Pavilion’s Queer Night, a celebration of the LBGTQ+ community, on May 24 at 10 p.m., accessible to festival badge holders.
The full program is open to all AmPav members and will take place in the Roger Ebert Conference Center, with festival badge-holders to be admitted after 6 p.m. most days. Check out the schedule below.
“We are thrilled to be back in Cannes for AmPav 2022 and to continue supporting the next generation of students and emerging filmmakers,” said Julie Sisk, president and founder of the American Pavilion, which is part of Penske Media Corporation, Deadline’s parent company. “This year’s American Pavilion, including the popular Industry in Focus panels and our In Conversations series, feels like our best iteration yet. As a home away from home for the hundreds of AmPav members, the 33rd American Pavilion will continue to provide food, drink, and fun in a venue with arguably the best view in town.”
Here’s the lineup:
2022 AMERICAN PAVILION SCHEDULE
(all times Cannes local)
Tuesday, May 17
Opening Day / Night
Wednesday, May 18
2:30 p.m.
Industry In Focus: Secrets Of PR Pros
Top publicists share their tips and insights into the often misunderstood world of film publicity.
RJ Millard / Obscured Pictures, President
Mark Pogachefsky / MPRM Communications, President, Co-Founder
Josh Haroutunian / divergent PR
Bonnie Voland / AGC Studios, Head of Worldwide Marketing & Publicity
Moderated by Sylvia Desrochers / MPRM Communications, EVP
6-8 p.m.
Member cocktail party
Thursday, May 19
10 a.m.
In Conversation: Eva Longoria
Moderated by Clayton Davis / Variety
11 a.m.
Industry In Focus: Understanding International Sales
Seasoned international sales agents discuss the unique role they serve, how they work with their domestic counterparts, and trends they are seeing in the marketplace.
Janina Vilsmaier / Protagonist Pictures
Juefang Zhang / EST Studios
Tamara Birkemoe / Foresight Unlimited, President
Jan Nazsewski / New Europe Sales
12:30 p.m.
Canceling Russian Culture: Cinema As An Instrument of Russian Propaganda And War
Presented in partnership with The Ukrainian Pavilion
Unique insight into how Vladimir Putin’s dehumanization of Ukrainians was conducted through Russian cinema.
Maryna Kuderchuk / Head of Ukrainian State Film Agency
Iryna Borovets / Director General, Directorate of public diplomacy and communication, MFA Ukraine
Andriy Khalpakhchi / General Director of Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival
Victoria Yarmoshchuk / CEO FILM.UA Group, Executive director of Ukrainian Motion Picture Association
Moderated by Andrew Fesiak / Producer, F Films
2 p.m.
Industry In Focus: Going Global
What are the advantages and challenges of working on a global scale? And, in an increasingly connected world, do companies need to scale internationally to ensure their continued success and survival?
Jonathan Yunger / Millennium Media
Steven Adams / Alta Global
Matt Brodlie / Upgrade Productions, Co-President
Anita Juka / 4Film
Uri Singer / Passage Pictures
3:30 p.m.
Filmmakers Helping Filmmakers
Presented in partnership with Project Indie Hope
A panel exploring how we survive pandemic obstacles, while preparing for the future.
Gerry Pass / CEO/ Founder of Project Indie Hope and Chrome Entertainment
Aimee Schoof / Co-Founder, Intrinsic Value Films
Charlie Phoenix / National Project Manager for Project Indie Hope
Caddy Vanasirikul / Head of Acquisitions for The Exchange
Moderated by Nancy Tartaglione / Deadline
Friday, May 20
11 a.m.
Discover Ukraine / Ukrainian State Film Agency
Presented in Partnership With The Ukrainian Pavilion
A presentation of the newest Ukrainian films and projects, discussion about service possibilities in the current situation, and ways to support cinema in Ukraine.
Iryna Borovets / Director General, Directorate of public diplomacy and communication, MFA Ukraine
Koliubaiev Artem / Head of the council for state support of cinema
Victoria Yarmoshchuk / CEO FILM.UA Group, Executive director of Ukrainian Motion Picture Association
Moderated by Maryna Kuderchuk / Head of Ukrainian State Film Agency
1:30 p.m.
In Conversation: Cinetic
A conversation with John Sloss, Ross Fremer, and Jason Ishikawa about how Cinetic is harnessing the independent future for artists and creators.
John Sloss
Ross Fremer
Jason Ishikawa
Moderated by Matt Donnelly / Variety
3 p.m.
In Conversation: Emily Watson
Moderated by Pete Hammond / Deadline
Saturday, May 21
4 p.m.
Is It Time For Fashion?
How is the red carpet and the portrayal of fashion in cinema impacted by sustainability, diversity and conflict?
Bronwyn Cosgrave / Author, Producer, Fashion Consultant and podcast host, Fashion Conversations
Alessandro Del Vigna / Film Producer, Writer, Executive Producer of Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness
Dana Thomas / Author, Contributing European Sustainability Editor to British Vogue, podcast host, The Green Dream with Dana Thomas
Salvatore Vincent De Paul Zanninno / The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive, Producer/Director
Christian Filippella / The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive, Producer
Moderated by Ben Rylan, podcast host, Pop Culture Parade
Sunday, May 22
11 a.m.
Industry In Focus: The “Golden Age” Of Documentaries
AmPav’s annual assessment of the documentary industry.
Ryan Croft or Chad Wasser / Live Nation
Josh Braun / Submarine
Rob Williams / Participant Media
Emily Wachtel / Producer, The Last Movie Stars
Moderated by Anne Thompson
12:30 p.m.
Industry In Focus: Film Festival Are Back
Where do festivals fit into the entertainment ecosystem? How did they fare during the pandemic and what is their relevance today?
Jim Kolmar / SXSW
Trevor Groth / 30West, EVP
Rachel Rosen / Independent Film Programmer & Consultant, former Director of Programming for SFFILM and Film Independent
John McGrath / United Talent Agency
Jessica Lacy / ICM Partners, Partner, Head of ICM Independent
Moderated by Eric Kohn / Indiewire
2 p.m.
Industry In Focus: Show Me The Money – Film Financing
You can’t make a film or series without money. What models for financing are working today and what does the future hold for indie productions?
Jillian Apfelbaum / Village Roadshow
Tristen Tuckfield / Village Roadshow
Daniel Bekerman / Good Question Media, Co-Founder
Harris Tulchin / Producer/ Entertainment Lawyer
Moderated by Brent Lang / Variety
Monday, May 23
11 a.m.
Industry In Focus: The Great Reckoning – Is DEI Working?
Do DEI initiatives work? Are things better now than they were two years ago? How do we actually achieve fair representation in the entertainment industry?
Jordan Hart / Good Question Media
Sam Intili / Kindred Spirit
Joan Jenkinson / Black Screen Office, Executive Director
Moderated by Clayton Davis / Variety
12:30 p.m.
In Conversation: Scott Speedman
Tuesday, May 24
11:30 a.m.
Industry In Focus: Creative Producing
What contributions do producers make to the creative process and what role does a “creative producer” serve on a production?
Alex Ordanis / Good Question Media, Co-Founder
John Jencks / Electric Shadow Company, Co-Founder
April Shih / Diversity Hire Ltd, Co-Founder
Jen Blake / Diversity Hire Ltd, Co-Founder
Moderated by Scott Macaulay / Filmmaker Magazine
Wednesday, May 25
12:30 p.m.
Indiewire’s “Screen Talk” Podcast
The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival is assessed In a live edition of Indiewire’s weekly “Screen Talk” podcast hosted by Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson.
Eric Kohn / Indiewire
Anne Thompson / Indiewire
2:15 p.m.
In Conversation: Viggo Mortensen
Moderated by Eric Kohn / Indiewire
Thursday, May 26
2 p.m.
In Conversation: Letitia Wright
