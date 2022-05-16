Cannes’ American Pavilion Sets Lineup: Eva Longoria, Viggo Mortensen, Letitia Wright Among In Conversation Guests

EXCLUSIVE: The American Pavilion has set its 2022 lineup ahead of Tuesday’s opening of the Cannes Film Festival, with industry-focused panels and discussions including conversations with Eva Longoria, Viggo Mortensen, Scott Speedman, Emily Watson and Letitia Wright.

AmPav opens its doors Tuesday and kicks off its lineup of panels and presentations Wednesday. Each morning will begin with film screenings as part of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, followed by a day of talks and panels, with additional screenings, parties and receptions taking place in the evenings during the run of the festival.

The AmPav terrace Courtesy American Pavilion

The AmPav venue includes a coffee bar, free WiFi and charging stations, a media terrace with a panoramic view of the Riviera, the 25th anniversary of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, the Culinary Program featuring chefs from across the U.S. and Canada, and public and private rental for parties and receptions. Its latest Worldwide Student Program will feature a record 243 students in attendance.

Panel topics at the forefront this year include international sales, global filmmaking, indie financing models, distribution strategies, DEI initiatives, creative producing, documentary filmmaking and more. Execs and moderators have been lined up from companies including Cinetic Media, Millennium Media, Bleecker Street, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Live Nation, Submarine Entertainment, Participant Media, 30West, SXSW and Village Roadshow Entertainment Group among others.

Also among the panels, Project Indie Hope will lead a discussion focused on filmmaking strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. A pair of panels will be presented by the Golden Globes, AmPav’s presenting sponsor this year. The Globes will also sponsor the American Pavilion’s Queer Night, a celebration of the LBGTQ+ community, on May 24 at 10 p.m., accessible to festival badge holders.

The full program is open to all AmPav members and will take place in the Roger Ebert Conference Center, with festival badge-holders to be admitted after 6 p.m. most days. Check out the schedule below.

“We are thrilled to be back in Cannes for AmPav 2022 and to continue supporting the next generation of students and emerging filmmakers,” said Julie Sisk, president and founder of the American Pavilion, which is part of Penske Media Corporation, Deadline’s parent company. “This year’s American Pavilion, including the popular Industry in Focus panels and our In Conversations series, feels like our best iteration yet. As a home away from home for the hundreds of AmPav members, the 33rd American Pavilion will continue to provide food, drink, and fun in a venue with arguably the best view in town.”

Here’s the lineup:

2022 AMERICAN PAVILION SCHEDULE

(all times Cannes local)

Tuesday, May 17

Opening Day / Night

Wednesday, May 18

2:30 p.m.

Industry In Focus: Secrets Of PR Pros

Top publicists share their tips and insights into the often misunderstood world of film publicity.

RJ Millard / Obscured Pictures, President

Mark Pogachefsky / MPRM Communications, President, Co-Founder

Josh Haroutunian / divergent PR

Bonnie Voland / AGC Studios, Head of Worldwide Marketing & Publicity

Moderated by Sylvia Desrochers / MPRM Communications, EVP

6-8 p.m.

Member cocktail party

Thursday, May 19

10 a.m.

In Conversation: Eva Longoria

Moderated by Clayton Davis / Variety

11 a.m.

Industry In Focus: Understanding International Sales

Seasoned international sales agents discuss the unique role they serve, how they work with their domestic counterparts, and trends they are seeing in the marketplace.

Janina Vilsmaier / Protagonist Pictures

Juefang Zhang / EST Studios

Tamara Birkemoe / Foresight Unlimited, President

Jan Nazsewski / New Europe Sales

12:30 p.m.

Canceling Russian Culture: Cinema As An Instrument of Russian Propaganda And War

Presented in partnership with The Ukrainian Pavilion

Unique insight into how Vladimir Putin’s dehumanization of Ukrainians was conducted through Russian cinema.

Maryna Kuderchuk / Head of Ukrainian State Film Agency

Iryna Borovets / Director General, Directorate of public diplomacy and communication, MFA Ukraine

Andriy Khalpakhchi / General Director of Molodist Kyiv International Film Festival

Victoria Yarmoshchuk / CEO FILM.UA Group, Executive director of Ukrainian Motion Picture Association

Moderated by Andrew Fesiak / Producer, F Films

2 p.m.

Industry In Focus: Going Global

What are the advantages and challenges of working on a global scale? And, in an increasingly connected world, do companies need to scale internationally to ensure their continued success and survival?

Jonathan Yunger / Millennium Media

Steven Adams / Alta Global

Matt Brodlie / Upgrade Productions, Co-President

Anita Juka / 4Film

Uri Singer / Passage Pictures

3:30 p.m.

Filmmakers Helping Filmmakers

Presented in partnership with Project Indie Hope

A panel exploring how we survive pandemic obstacles, while preparing for the future.

Gerry Pass / CEO/ Founder of Project Indie Hope and Chrome Entertainment

Aimee Schoof / Co-Founder, Intrinsic Value Films

Charlie Phoenix / National Project Manager for Project Indie Hope

Caddy Vanasirikul / Head of Acquisitions for The Exchange

Moderated by Nancy Tartaglione / Deadline

Friday, May 20

11 a.m.

Discover Ukraine / Ukrainian State Film Agency

Presented in Partnership With The Ukrainian Pavilion

A presentation of the newest Ukrainian films and projects, discussion about service possibilities in the current situation, and ways to support cinema in Ukraine.

Iryna Borovets / Director General, Directorate of public diplomacy and communication, MFA Ukraine

Koliubaiev Artem / Head of the council for state support of cinema

Victoria Yarmoshchuk / CEO FILM.UA Group, Executive director of Ukrainian Motion Picture Association

Moderated by Maryna Kuderchuk / Head of Ukrainian State Film Agency

1:30 p.m.

In Conversation: Cinetic

A conversation with John Sloss, Ross Fremer, and Jason Ishikawa about how Cinetic is harnessing the independent future for artists and creators.

John Sloss

Ross Fremer

Jason Ishikawa

Moderated by Matt Donnelly / Variety

3 p.m.

In Conversation: Emily Watson

Moderated by Pete Hammond / Deadline

Saturday, May 21

4 p.m.

Is It Time For Fashion?

How is the red carpet and the portrayal of fashion in cinema impacted by sustainability, diversity and conflict?

Bronwyn Cosgrave / Author, Producer, Fashion Consultant and podcast host, Fashion Conversations

Alessandro Del Vigna / Film Producer, Writer, Executive Producer of Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness

Dana Thomas / Author, Contributing European Sustainability Editor to British Vogue, podcast host, The Green Dream with Dana Thomas

Salvatore Vincent De Paul Zanninno / The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive, Producer/Director

Christian Filippella / The Genius of Gianni Versace Alive, Producer

Moderated by Ben Rylan, podcast host, Pop Culture Parade

Sunday, May 22

11 a.m.

Industry In Focus: The “Golden Age” Of Documentaries

AmPav’s annual assessment of the documentary industry.

Ryan Croft or Chad Wasser / Live Nation

Josh Braun / Submarine

Rob Williams / Participant Media

Emily Wachtel / Producer, The Last Movie Stars

Moderated by Anne Thompson

12:30 p.m.

Industry In Focus: Film Festival Are Back

Where do festivals fit into the entertainment ecosystem? How did they fare during the pandemic and what is their relevance today?

Jim Kolmar / SXSW

Trevor Groth / 30West, EVP

Rachel Rosen / Independent Film Programmer & Consultant, former Director of Programming for SFFILM and Film Independent

John McGrath / United Talent Agency

Jessica Lacy / ICM Partners, Partner, Head of ICM Independent

Moderated by Eric Kohn / Indiewire

2 p.m.

Industry In Focus: Show Me The Money – Film Financing

You can’t make a film or series without money. What models for financing are working today and what does the future hold for indie productions?

Jillian Apfelbaum / Village Roadshow

Tristen Tuckfield / Village Roadshow

Daniel Bekerman / Good Question Media, Co-Founder

Harris Tulchin / Producer/ Entertainment Lawyer

Moderated by Brent Lang / Variety

Monday, May 23

11 a.m.

Industry In Focus: The Great Reckoning – Is DEI Working?

Do DEI initiatives work? Are things better now than they were two years ago? How do we actually achieve fair representation in the entertainment industry?

Jordan Hart / Good Question Media

Sam Intili / Kindred Spirit

Joan Jenkinson / Black Screen Office, Executive Director

Moderated by Clayton Davis / Variety

12:30 p.m.

In Conversation: Scott Speedman

Tuesday, May 24

11:30 a.m.

Industry In Focus: Creative Producing

What contributions do producers make to the creative process and what role does a “creative producer” serve on a production?

Alex Ordanis / Good Question Media, Co-Founder

John Jencks / Electric Shadow Company, Co-Founder

April Shih / Diversity Hire Ltd, Co-Founder

Jen Blake / Diversity Hire Ltd, Co-Founder

Moderated by Scott Macaulay / Filmmaker Magazine

Wednesday, May 25

12:30 p.m.

Indiewire’s “Screen Talk” Podcast

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival is assessed In a live edition of Indiewire’s weekly “Screen Talk” podcast hosted by Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson.

Eric Kohn / Indiewire

Anne Thompson / Indiewire

2:15 p.m.

In Conversation: Viggo Mortensen

Moderated by Eric Kohn / Indiewire

Thursday, May 26

2 p.m.

In Conversation: Letitia Wright