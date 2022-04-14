‘Ziwe’: Showtime To Stream Late-Night Series Ahead Of Linear Launch Of Season 2

Ziwe is returning for her second season on Showtime.

The premium network will air the late-night series on its streaming service two days ahead of its linear launch.

It will return to streaming and on-demand platforms on Friday April 29 before airing on the channel on Sunday May 1 at 11pm.

Each episode will stream on Fridays the Sunday night linear bow.

The second season is supersized compared to its first season; the first installment features six episodes with more episodes launching later in the year.

It will feature guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa, Adam Pally and Deux Moi, along with special appearances by Jane Krakowski and Luann de Lesseps.

The first season of the show featured sketches, songs and interviews with the likes of Fran Lebowitz, Andrew Yang, Gloria Steinem and Stacey Abrams.

Exec produced by former Desus & Mero writer Ziwe, Jamund Washington, Hunter Speese and Jo Firestone, the series is produced by A24.