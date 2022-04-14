‘Younger’ Alum Molly Bernard To Produce & Star In Indie Murder Mystery ‘Best Man Dead Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Bernard (Younger) has signed on to star in the indie Best Man Dead Man, marking the feature directorial debut of Verner Maldonado.

The film is set in the middle of nowhere, watching as a bachelor party turns into a night of murder and mystery when the best man ends up with a knife in his head. Friends quickly become suspects and only an eccentric, local private eye can solve the mystery. Everyone is asking the same thing: Who is the killer? And, more importantly, is it okay if we keep drinking?

Bernard will play Debra Carnegie, the lead detective with flowing red hair, purple trench coat, green umbrella, and personality to match it all. It’s as if David Bowie and a 1940s detective had a baby; a baby born to solve murders. David Gridley (The Last Ship), Ben Fernandez (Deputy), Jonny Cruz (Seis Manos), Dayana Rincon (The Last Ship), Leah Kilpatrick (What Would Diplo Do?), James Heaney, Jack Ireland, Atul Singh and Matt Ippolito are also set to star.

Pic was scripted by Matthew Schlissel, who created the upcoming animated series Grimsburg, starring Jon Hamm. Bernard, Ireland, Ippolito, Maldonado and Schlissel are serving as producers of the project, which is a co-production of SecondNature, Kraus Capital and BMDM Productions, with filming kicking off this spring.

Bernard is best known for her role as feisty publicist and social media guru Lauren Heller on Darren Star’s comedy series Younger, which aired on TV Land for six seasons before moving to Paramount+ and Hulu for its seventh and final. The actress has also appeared on such series as Chicago Med, Blindspot, Transparent, High Maintenance and Royal Pains. Her film credits include Milkwater, Otherhood, Sully and The Intern.

Bernard is represented by APA and D2 Management; Gridley by Stewart Talent and Brave Artists Management; Fernandez by TalentWorks and Karen Forman Management; Cruz by Imperium 7 Talent Agency and Landrum Arts LA; Rincon by Aqua Talent Agency; Kilpatrick by A.D.S. Management; Singh by Aqua Talent Agency and BAC Talent; and Ippolito by The Michael Abrams Group.