‘Young Sheldon’ Milestone Ties With ‘Station 19,’ ‘Grey’s’ & ‘Ghosts’; ‘How We Roll’ Marks Season’s Second Most-Viewed Comedy Series Premiere

On Thursday Young Sheldon, and uber-producer Chuck Lorre, celebrated a major milestone with the series 100th episode. The latest episode of the Big Bang spinoff did win the night’s largest audience, but victory would have tasted even sweeter if the comedy wasn’t in a four-way demo rating tie with three other titles.

Per fast affiliates, Young Sheldon, Station 19, Ghosts and Grey’s Anatomy all earned a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. But Sheldon won the night’s audience with 6.59 million viewers. CBS’ top program of the evening, Young Sheldon won the 9 p.m. hour tied with Station 19 (0.5, 4.33M). Together they bested a repeat of Law & Order on NBC, MasterChef Junior (0.4, 1.88M) and Walker (0.1, 0.98M).

In the following hour, Ghosts (0.5, 6.03M) and Grey’s Anatomy (0.5, 3.86M) were the third and fourth titles to tie for the night’s highest demo. They bested new episodes of Call Me Kat (0.3, 1.48M) and Legacies (0.1, 0.42M). At 9:30 p.m., How We Roll made its debut (0.3, 4.10M). Based on the life of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, How We Roll stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

The latest CBS freshman marked the 2021-2022 season’s second most-watched comedy series premiere in fast affiliates, following Ghosts‘s debut (0.5, 5.34M) in October. In the same half-hour was Welcome To Flatch (0.2, 0.83M).

As if there weren’t enough ties through out the evening, the final hour of Thursday primetime featured another between Bull (0.3, 4.02M), Big Sky (0.3, 2.46M) and a repeat of Law & Order: Organized Crime (0.3, 1.98M).