‘You’ Adds Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Ed Speleers & Brad Alexander Among New Cast For London-Set Season 4

EXCLUSIVE: Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers have joined You as series regulars opposite Penn Badgley in the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series, which will be set in a new location, London. Production is under way in London on the new season, which also has cast eleven actors in recurring roles. In addition to Badgley, Keeper, Hickman and Speleers join fellow Season 4 series regulars Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Penn Badgley

Season 3 of the popular thriller series ended with Joe (Badgley) leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. He is now on the move.

Keeper will play Lady Phoebe: As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colors show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She’s also a wild card: when misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter?

Hickman will play Nadia. A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia’s outspokenness and intensity are a perfect cover for the insecurities carried by a young woman who’s never been accepted by her peer group. She’s made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help, even if it’s from the wrong people.

Speleers plays Rhys. Dry, irreverent Rhys is an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career. Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn’t have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.

Below is You‘s Season 4 recurring cast:

Brad Alexander plays Edward: University student Edward’s dad owns a powerful news outlet. Edward is popular and used to being the smartest student in the room. He has a fierce rivalry with fellow student Nadia.

Niccy Lin plays Sophie, an entrepreneur in the body of a pampered jetsetter. Sure, it looks like she’s lying around in a bikini on social media, but every aspect of her feed represents cannily-negotiated high-end sponsorship deals. Underneath her whimsical exterior, Sophie is a watchful protector of her introverted artist brother, Simon.

Aidan Cheng plays Simon who impossible to impress and abhors small talk and strangers. The Oxford-educated son of a Chinese technology magnate, Simon proved the world wrong when, despite his wealth and sheltered life, he proved himself an artist worthy of acclaim.

Stephen Hagan plays Malcolm: Born to privilege, Malcolm is a literature professor who enjoys all the social perks of the job without working very hard. A drug-loving bon vivant, Malcolm’s friendliness can tip over into bullying if you resist. He’s dating brilliant, successful Kate, which speaks to his own intelligence and maturity. But he’s also seeing a few others on the side, which cancels out those bonus points.

Ben Wiggins plays Roald who hails from an old aristocratic family whose names are on many an important building around Europe. He is attractive, stylish and possessed of perfect manners, but there’s a certain cold calculation to Roald, not to mention rumors of a hidden dark side.

Eve Austin plays Gemma: A member of a privileged circle of friends who met at Oxford, Gemma has never given a day’s thought to life beyond the next VIP event, fashion show, or date. She’s a fun friend to party with, but her insular and privileged life has rendered her shockingly tone-deaf and startlingly lacking in empathy towards those with less.

Ozioma Whenu is Blessing, a Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees, Blessing is an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency. Wry, fun-loving, unapologetically cliquish with her university friends, her carefree risk-taking in life and business has paid off time and again. What’s her secret? She believes we’re all living in a simulation, so only fools would stop themselves from doing whatever they want.

Dario Coates plays Connie, who attended Oxford with Kate and Phoebe’s friend group. He is upper-crust, posh, a sportsman gone soft. Loud, potty mouthed, loves betting, horses, drinking and cocaine. It’s safe to assume that Connie’s never had to face a negative consequence in his life.

Sean Pertwee plays Vic: Adam’s personal driver/dealer/security, proud and impeccably dressed Vic is loyal and keeps many of Adam and his friends’ secrets. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty to protect them — the job always comes first. Outsiders are treated with polite but utter suspicion.

Alison Pargeter plays Dawn who is not someone you’d notice in a crowd, and that helps with her work as a paparazzi photographer. But if you’re someone determined to avoid being captured on camera, well, Dawn could pose a problem.

Adam James plays Elliot. World-weary, calm, grounded, allergic to drama, Elliot has lived in California for decades, but his job requires him to travel throughout Europe. Elliot’s employer is powerful, and Elliot always delivers, no matter how challenging the task.

Keeper is repped by Insight Management & Production. Hickman is repped by United Agents. Speleers is repped by Independent Talent Group and Paradigm. Lin is repped by Independent Talent Group. Cheng is repped by Julian Belfrage Associates. Hagan is repped by Artist Rights Group. Wiggins is repped by Grantham-Hazeldine and Luber Roklin. Austin is repped by Waring & McKenna. Whenu is repped by United Agents. Coates is repped by 42. Pertwee is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Hamilton Hodell. Pargeter is repped by Curtis Brown Group. James is repped by Gordon & French and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.