‘You Brought Me The Ocean’ TV Series, Based On DC Comic, In Works At HBO Max From Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is getting into the superhero producing business.

The Mad Max: Fury Road and Tully star is executive producing You Brought Me The Ocean, based on characters from DC and the young adult graphic novel by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh. The dramedy series is in development at HBO Max, sources tell Deadline.

Theron is exec producing the adaptation via her Denver & Delilah Films, along with the company’s AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

You Brought Me The Ocean stems from the first-look production deal with HBO and HBO Max Theron signed last year. A rep for HBO Max declined comment.

The DC comic You Brought Me The Ocean, published in 2020, is about a closeted teenager dealing with his sexuality as well as his emerging superpowers.

It follows Jake Hyde, who doesn’t swim, but moves to college on the coast. There’s nothing safe about Jake’s future, not when he’s attracted to swim team captain Kenny Liu, although he struggles to come out.

But Jake is full of secrets, including the strange blue markings on his skin that glow when in contact with water. What power will he find when he searches for his identity, and will he turn his back to the current or dive headfirst into the waves?