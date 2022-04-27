Yasmin Felice Morris Joins Rain As Talent Manager

Rain Management Group has brought on Yasmin Felice Morris as a Talent Manager, effective immediately.

Morris began her career in her hometown of Chicago working for veteran casting director Claire Simon, supporting shows including Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Empire, as well as features, commercials, and theatre. She later segued into talent covering rising stars coming out of the long-established Chicago theatre community such as Kiki Layne (The Old Guard, If Beale Street Could Talk), Chris Redd (SNL, Bustdown), Tosin Morohunfola (Run the World, The Chi) and Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy). Morris then moved on to production, assisting Executive Producer/Director Michael Waxman on Chicago Med for the show’s first three seasons.

She moved to Los Angeles in 2018, first working as a development exec at Van Toffler and Floris Bauer’s independent studio, Gunpowder & Sky, responsible for such titles as The Little Hours, Hearts Beat Loud, Her Smell, Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything, and 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez. During her time there, she supported a slate of diverse scripted film and TV projects including Surina & Mel: Hot Mess Holiday, produced with Kal Penn for Comedy Central, and 50 States of Fright, produced with Sam Raimi for Quibi. Most recently, she served as point exec on Gunpowder & Sky’s feature comedy deal with Paramount.

“I am excited to take the next step in my career to the representation side, joining the talented team at RAIN and supporting unique, underrepresented voices and visionaries from diverse disciplines of storytelling,” said Morris.

Rob Wolken. RMG COO, said “Yasmin has incredible taste, enthusiasm, and ambition. As she transitions from the executive ranks into representation, we are thrilled to have join the RAIN family.”

RMG is a full-service management and production company located in Los Angeles. Founded in 2007, the company represents artists in film, television, digital, personal appearances, and theatre.