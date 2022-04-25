The Writers Guild Foundation Sets Application Dates For Support Staff Training Program

EXCLUSIVE: The Writers Guild Foundation has set the application window for the next cycle of their Writers’ Access Support Staff Training Program. Submissions to the 2022 Fall session will be accepted between May 5 and June 6, 2022.

Overall, 16 applicants will be chosen for the upcoming cycle, which begins in mid-August. Those accepted will participate in an updated 12-week session taught by instructors Debbie Ezer (The Good Doctor) and Clay Lapari (Community), who have extensive experience as writers’ assistants and script coordinators for TV. The program will continue to be hosted virtually and will feature a variety of showrunner lecturers to discuss what they look for in support staff.

Last year, Tanya Saracho (Vida), Mike Royce (One Day at a Time), and Liz Hsiao Lan Alper (Day of the Dead), along with the Writers Guild Foundation, partnered to launch this first-of-its-kind initiative to support the full inclusion and employment of underrepresented groups in the television industry.

The program’s mission is to provide writers who are BIPOC, LGBTQ+, writers with disabilities, and writers over the age of 50, with tools and education to become a writers’ assistant and script coordinator, ultimately resulting in meaningful employment opportunities.

Since participating in the inaugural class, alumni have been staffed on shows such as A Black Lady Sketch Show, Manifest, Agatha: House of Harkness, Outer Banks, Higher Ground’s Waffles + Mochi, and City on Fire. Others accepted positions on The Sex Lives of College Girls and Diary of a Future President.