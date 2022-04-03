‘Wrestlemania Hollywood’ Set For Two-Night Event At SoFi Stadium In 2023

Brace yourself. Next year, there’s another slap scheduled for springtime in Hollywood. The WWE has announced WrestleMania 39 as a two-night event to take place April 1-2, 2023 at SoFI Stadium.
For the uninitiated, Wrestlemania is held annually between mid-March and mid-April, serving as the sport’s largest event. Premiering in 1985, it’s the WWE’s flagship event and is one of the biggest on the yearly wrestling calendar.
