WME Signs ‘Painkiller’ & ‘Waco’ Star Taylor Kitsch

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked film and TV actor Taylor Kitsch.

The Canadian born actor recently wrapped the Netflix limited series Painkiller, directed by Peter Berg.

Kitsch portrays Glen Kryger, a hardworking family man whose life is upended after an injury. He stars opposite Matthew Broderick and Uzo Oduba in the series.

Kitsch also just wrapped The Terminal List for Amazon opposite Chris Pratt.

The actor can currently be seen starring in The Defeated on Netflix alongside Michael C. Hall and Nina Hoss.

On the big screen, he starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Oliver Stone’s Savages, John Carter, American Assassin, and in Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave, opposite Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller. On TV, Kitsch played infamous cult leader David Koresh in the Paramount Network/Netflix limited series Waco, starred in the second season of HBO’s True Detective and also NBC’s Friday Night Lights.

Kitsch continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment.