WME Signs ‘Halo The Series: Declassified’ Host Sydnee Goodman

EXCLUSIVE: Host, producer and creator Sydnee Goodman has signed with WME for representation.

Goodman, who currently hosts Paramount+’s after show Halo the Series: Declassified, is known for her content in the intersections of pop culture, gaming, lifestyle and sports. She was the former Content Strategy Lead for Buzzfeed and host, wrote and produced IGN Entertainment’s “The Daily Fix.” She has also presented awards for and hosted the pre-show of the annual The Game Awards, from host and executive producer Geoff Keighley.

She also co-hosts the Shut Up! Keep Going podcast with Kate Franklin. Goodman has 66.8K followers on Twitter, 81.2K followers on Twitch, 335k followers on Instagram and 148k subscribers on YouTube. One of the most female personalities in the gaming and Twitch communities, she is passionate about empowering female voices.

