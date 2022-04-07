WME Music Division Promotes 24 After Clients’ Grammys Haul

WME said Thursday that is has promoted seven agents to partner and 17 more staffers to agent in the company’s Music division, news that comes after it saw clients from Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo to Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters and Jazmine Sullivan score victories at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

WME

Cristina Baxter, Michael Coughlin, Ryan Jones, Richard Lom, Ben Schiffer, Peter Schwartz and Sam Wald have been promoted to partner. Baxter and Schiffer are based in Los Angeles, Coughlin and Jones in Nashville, Lom and Schwartz in New York, and Wald in Sydney. Among them, they rep clients including Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Sheryl Crow, Keb’ Mo’, Macklemore, Ferg, Joey BadA$$, Gang of Youths, Sofi Tukker and Fatboy Slim among others.

Those upped to agent include Tor Breon, Joe Friel, Allie Galyon, Noah Guthman, Andy Mack, Jordan Meisles, Tim Meldman, Michael Montante, Fernando Montes, Rico Pedraza, Jessica Phillips, Jesse Robbins, Brett Schaffer, Grace Stern, Mary-Michael Teel, Austin Tobias and Ian Wilkerson.

“These promotions all reflect the future of the music industry, and we are so proud of the continued creativity each of these individuals has demonstrated, both internally and on behalf of our clients,” Music division co-heads Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer said. “Their out-of-the-box thinking, passion for artists and commitment to excellence set our group apart.”

It was a strong showing for WME at Sunday’s Grammys, where the Bruno Mars-Anderson .Paak team-up Silk Sonic won four trophies including Record of the Year and Song of the Year; Rodrigo won three including Best New Artist; Stapleton won for Country Album of the Year; Sullivan for Best R&B Album; and Foo Fighters for Rock Album of the Year. In all, the agency counted more than 35 client wins in the general categories.

The division also reps the likes of Adele, Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator and Alanis Morissette.