‘With Love’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Amazon Studios has renewed Gloria Calderón-Kellett‘s romantic comedy series With Love for a second season.

Season 1 followed the lives of the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), across various holidays throughout the year as they search for love.

Along the way, viewers become intimately acquainted with the Diazes’ loved ones, with who they share their lives — the good and the bad.

The season ends on a cliffhanger: It’s Noche Buena and an engagement is imminent, but which couple will walk down the aisle?

Suspects include Lily and Santiago (Rome Flynn), the least likely of the three couples to be taking their relationship to the next level since they’d only recently reconciled.

Jorge and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III) could be the in love duo ready to put a ring on it. Although they faced a few bumps in the road, they’ve proven to have a strong bond and are dedicated to each other.

Or could it be Lily and Jorge’s cousin Sol (Isis King), an oncologist who met and fell in love with Miles (Todd Grinnell), a plastic surgeon she works with at a hospital? This pair share a deep love and are giving Jorge and Henry a run for their money at getting that bauble.

The ensemble cast also includes Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Andre Royo, Pepe Serna and Renée Victor.

All episodes are written and executive produced by Calderón Kellet. The pilot was directed and executive produced by Meera Menon. With Love is produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.