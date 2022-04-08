Will Smith Banned From Oscars For 10 Years; “Accept & Respect …Decision,” Actor Says – Update

(UPDATED with Will Smith statement) With their options rather limited, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors have just decided that Will Smith will not be able to attend the Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on-stage at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” said AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson of Smith’s “unacceptable and harmful behavior” in a letter to the full membership after a contentious 9 AM PT starting virtual meeting today concluded. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted,” they added at the end of the letter, with no pun undoubtedly intended. Read the full letter from Rubin and Hudson below.

“I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” Smith said in a succinct statement soon after AMPAS made their POV public.

Not that there was a lot more the AMPAS Board, which includes Steven Spielberg, Ava DuVernay, Laura Dern and Whoopi Goldberg among its current roster, could really do. Seeing where this debacle was likely going to end up, Smith made a chess move on April 1, and immediately resigned from the AMPAS.

In his preemptive letter the King Richard Best Actor Oscar winner proclaimed: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

With whispers in the preceding days that the organization’s more than 50-person strong Board of Governors were strongly considering a decade long expulsion as part of their self described “disciplinary proceedings,” the actor’s April Fool’s Day decision effectively neutered the organization. While disinvites to future Academy Awards, a fine or even a lawsuit for staining the Oscar brand were discussed to varying degrees in recent days, there was never ever a possibility that Smith would have his Best Actor Oscar taken away from him — as Roman Polanski can tell you.

Now not giving the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards, as is traditional for the previous Best Actor winner, there is nothing in today’s AMPAS decision that prevents the busy Smith from being nominated in future years. Such a move on the part of the Board of Governors would have been unprecedented for AMPAS, and likely could blow up in their face.

Not that the now banned Smith didn’t have a good run among the Hollywood elite group before striking and verbally lambasting Fargo star Rock over his mocking of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. The former Fresh Prince had been a member of the Academy since 2001, joining just five years after his big screen blockbuster debut in Independence Day.

It was Smith’s resignation last week that forced the AMPAS leadership to move up their meeting from April 18 to today.“We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting,” an April 6 memo from AMPAS prez Rubin explained, noting that those rules and timeline had been essentially taken over by Smith with his resignation.

Of course, by that point a secondary scandal was in full bloom as conflicting and nuanced explanations began to leak out of why Smith wasn’t removed from the Dolby Theater after assaulting Rock. After an AMPAS Governors meeting on March 30, the group’s reps released a statement saying, “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.

Those close to Smith said this was not true.

They say that AMPAS heads Rubin and CEO Hudson rather gently suggested to Smith’s longtime rep Meredith O’Sullivan backstage that the actor leave the Dolby. Even before the likes of Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry consoled Smith, the then Best Actor nominee’s rep passed the request on to him. Perhaps not capturing the severity of the moment, Smith supposedly said he wanted to stay, to say sorry and that was that.

With no adults taking control or responsibility, Smith stayed in his front row seat for over half an hour before going back up on stage to accept his long favored Best Actor award.

For many watching at home and even some in the room, the standing ovation the actor received before launching into a somewhat rambling, emotional, self justifying and apologetic (though not to Chris Rock, that would come on social media a day later) speech was a travesty. Later Smith and family showed up at the Vanity Fair party to dance to his own past hits in a manner than displayed a distinct lack of contrition.

Additionally, contradictory accounts arose if Oscars producer Will Packer did and did not ask Smith to leave. Attempting to get out in front of AMPAS, Packer sat down with GMA on April 1 to tell the ABC morning show that the decision to force Smith to leave fell on Rock’s hands.