Movie Academy Moves Up Meeting To Address Possible Will Smith Sanctions After Oscar Slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday said that it is moving up an annual meeting by 10 days to more quickly address possible sanctions for Will Smith after his now-infamous slap of Chris Rock on live TV during the Oscars last month.

AMPAS president David Rubin wrote in a letter to the Board of Governors that the scheduled April 18 meeting would now take place April 8 at 9 a.m. PT.

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” Rubin wrote (see his full letter below). “We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

Smith has already resigned from the Academy after the incident, which occurred after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith onstage at the March 27 ceremony on CBS while in comments ahead of presenting the Documentary Feature Oscar. Smith got up from his front-row seat, walked up to Rock and hit him with an open hand, then returned to his seat.

Smith remained in the room and later won the Best Actor prize for his role in King Richard.

In the aftermath of the wild incident, the Academy that night released a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.” Smith also apologized for his actions, though not to Rock. On March 29, there was a short virtual meeting between Smith, Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson that was initiated by Smith.

It’s unclear what sanctions are in the offing with Smith already having resigned.

Variety first reported the meeting move today.

Here is the letter:

Dear Fellow Governors,

I am calling a board meeting for this Friday morning, April 8, at 9:00 am PT, rather than the previously scheduled April 18 meeting, to address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.

The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership. We were required to provide Mr. Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.

Following Mr. Smith’s resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies.

It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.

Thank you for arranging to assemble on Friday morning at 9:00 am PT. Zoom details will follow soon.

David