‘White Men Can’t Jump’: Sinqua Walls Joins 20th Century Studios Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Sinqua Walls (Nanny) has been tapped for a lead role opposite rapper Jack Harlow in 20th Century Studios’ reboot of White Men Can’t Jump.

The film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament. Harlow is stepping into the role originated by Harrelson, with Walls taking on Snipes’.

White Men Can’t Jump recently celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 94th Academy Awards, with Harrelson, Snipes and Perez in attendance. Veteran music video director Calmatic, who helmed the upcoming House Party remake for New Line, is mounting the reboot. Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Khalil and Noah Weinstein are exec producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

Walls can currently be seen in the Netflix film Resort to Love, and will next be seen in Nikyatu Jusu’s horror film Nanny, which was acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video, after premiering at Sundance 2022 and winning the festival’s Grand Jury Prize. The actor recently wrapped production on Mending the Line—a drama that has him starring opposite Brian Cox, which he also produced. He previously starred on the television side in BET’s American Soul, two seasons of Starz’s hit series Power and VH1’s The Breaks, also making a memorable turn as Jamarcus Hall on NBC’s critically acclaimed drama Friday Night Lights, appearing as a regular on MTV’s Teen Wolf, and becoming the first Black actor to portray Sir Lancelot on ABC’s long-running series, Once Upon a Time. Additional credits include Clint Eastwood’s 2018 film The 15:17 to Paris.

