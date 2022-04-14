WGA West To Host Panel Discussion With Ukrainian Film & TV Writers

The WGA West will host a panel discussion on April 30 with film and TV writers from Ukraine, whose lives and careers have been upended by the Russian invasion.

“They will discuss their work and their lives since the invasion,” the guild said in a communique to members, “as well as give their perspective on how the Revolution of Dignity that began in 2013 has transformed the entertainment industry of this former Soviet republic.”

Panelists for the discussion, which is open to guild members and a guest, include:

Natalya Vorozhbyt, whose Bad Roads was Ukraine’s Oscar entry for 2022 and Catching Kaidash, one of Ukraine’s highest-rated series in 2020.

Olena Pshenychna, whose Lusia is a Ukrainian adaptation of Carol’s Second Act.

Volodymyr Nagorny, whose Dzidzio Kontrabas is an award-winning comedy film.

Larysa Martseva (Routes of Destiny).

The discussion will be co-moderated by WGA West board member Dailyn Rodriguez and WGA West member Adam Sigel. Funding for the program, which provides access for the Ukrainian writers and the translator, is being provided by USAID and the U.S. State Department.

