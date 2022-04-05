West Duchovny Joins Victoria Pedretti & Josh Bonzie In ‘Saint X’ Hulu Drama Series

West Duchovny (Linoleum) is set as a lead opposite Victoria Pedretti and Josh Bonzie in Saint X, Hulu’s eight-part series from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees.

Based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Duchovny will play Alison, a smart and charismatic young woman who is beginning to look at her own privilege through a critical lens as she vacations with her family at a beautiful island resort.

Gerstein (The Handmaid’s Tale) wrote the project and will executive produce with Dee Rees (Mudbound) directing and executive producing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for Dreamcrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman. Saint X is a production of ABC Signature.

Duchovny, the daughter of David Duchovny and Tea Leoni, currently appears in Colin West’s sci-fi comedy drama feature Linoleum and will next be seen in Painkiller, Netflix’s upcoming limited drama series about the origins of the opioid crisis and the role of Purdue Pharma. She previously recurred on Syfy’s The Magicians. Duchovny is repped by Mosaic and Peter Nelson and Justin Di Stefano at Nelson Davis.