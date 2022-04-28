Wendi McLendon-Covey Inks First-Look Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the hit ABC comedy series. Under the pact, McLendon-Covey will develop for the studio across all platforms.

The pact was made in conjunction with McLendon-Covey recently signing a new contract to continue to portray matriarch Beverly Goldberg on The Goldbergs, which paved the way for the show to receive a Season 10 renewal. McLendon-Covey, who also serves as an executive producer on The Goldbergs, has been nominated for two Critics Choice Awards for her role.

“There is no one funnier, more unique and talented than Wendi,” said Dawn Steinberg, EVP Worldwide Talent & Casting and Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development for Sony Pictures Television. “She is the longstanding pride of our Sony family and we are thrilled to be deepening our relationship both behind and in front of the camera.”

Related Story Molly Shannon Inks First-Look Deal With HBO Max

A standout from the start and the heart of the show, McLendon-Covey has emerged as the lead of The Goldbergs following a trying year, during which the comedy lost two core cast members, George Segal, who died last spring, and Jeff Garlin, who exited in December following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

“I’m grateful and excited for this opportunity! I love telling character driven stories, and I’m looking forward to seeing what projects we can put together!,” said McLendon-Covey.

On the feature side, known for her role in Bridesmaids, McLendon-Covey will next be seen in the independent film Paint, alongside Owen Wilson set for release this year. Her film credits also include the Sundance pic Blush, Sylvie’s Love, Sick Girl and most recently Long Weekend and Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

McLendon-Covey’s other previous television work includes a five-year stint on Reno 911, along with Lovespring International, Modern Family and Rules of Engagement. She is repped by UTA, manager Gladys Gonzalez and attorney David Krintzman.