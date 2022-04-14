‘Chicago Fire’ Bests ‘Survivor’ To Win Wednesday Demo, Audience; ‘The Flash’ & ‘Kung Fu’ Rise In Viewers

The latest episode of Chicago Fire knocked fellow Wednesday ratings winner Survivor off its primetime throne. The NBC drama was the sole winner, bringing in both the largest audience and highest rating of Wednesday primetime.

Per fast affiliates, Chicago Fire was steady in the previous week, earning a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.01 million viewers. The series’ win comes after sharing the top spots with Survivor (0.7, 4.91M). The CBS competition series typically airs from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., but the latest episode instead ran for two hours. Wednesday wasn’t that bad for Survivor, but the series did dip slightly in both measures. Fire and Survivor were the best programs of the night for their respective networks.

Before Chicago Fire was Chicago Med (0.7, 6.69M) in the 8 p.m. hour, which ticked up from the previous episode. In the same hour were stable episodes of The Masked Singer (0.6, 3.82M), The Goldbergs (0.4, 2.83M), The Wonder Years (0.3, 1.92M) and The Flash (0.1, 0.66M) The CW supe series grew 15% in viewers. Other networks’ top titles aired during this hour: The Masked Singer for Fox, The Goldbergs for ABC, and The Flash for The CW.

In the following block, Chicago Fire also dominated The Conners (0.4, 2.66M), Domino Masters (0.3, 1.66M), Home Economics (0.3, 1.68M) and Kung Fu (0.1, 0.50M), which also grew in total viewers for The CW.

The night came to a close with NBC dominating with Chicago P.D. (0.7, 5.81M), stable, dominating 10 p.m. Beyond The Edge (0.3, 2.21M) didn’t budge much from the previous week despite its later air time. A Million Little Things (0.3, 1.92M) ticked up slightly in viewers and stayed consistent in the demo.

Thursday will look fairly normal for CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW. ABC, however, will air repeats of Grey’s Anatomy, followed by a new episode of Superstar.