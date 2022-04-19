How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Live As Depp Takes The Stand

Johnny Depp arrives in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va.

Johnny Depp is testifying on his own behalf today in his exceedingly high-profile, $50M lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia's Fairfax County Courthouse.

In his early testimony today, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake.

Below is a link to the livestream from the courtroom provided by CourtTV, which was picked by local officials to provide the footage. It is also being run by other outlets.

The ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star took the oath and the stand in front of a seven-person jury, Heard, a platoon of lawyers, the cameras and Judge Penney S. Azcarate shortly after the assembly returned from lunch at 2 p.m., ET.

Depp will continue on the stand Wednesday for cross-examination, a source close to the actor’s team tells Deadline. Heard is scheduled to take the stand herself later in the proceedings.

The trial is set to run for five weeks. However, there will be a pause from May 9-12 as Judge Azcarate attends to a previously scheduled conference engagement.

Along with Depp and Heard, A-listers like James Franco, WandaVision’s Paul Bettany and the world’s on-again/off-again richest man Elon Musk are set to testify in the Old Dominion-set trial.

As of right now, the trial runs Monday to Thursday, with Fridays off.