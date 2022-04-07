Warner Bros. Discovery Town Hall Set Next Week; Multiple Meet & Greets Planned for NY, DC, L.A., Seattle

The hello tour for the Discovery and WarnerMedia merger is set to begin as early as Monday, Deadline hears, with multiple meet and greets planned across the country that will culminate with a town hall later in the week.

CEO David Zaslav is expected to press the flesh in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Seattle ahead of one big employee town hall on either Wednesday or Thursday, said an insider. Before the in-persons can happen, however, there are still two final steps in the $43B merger: the Discovery shareholder meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET and formal close of the deal tomorrow afternoon.

Details emerged earlier today about the new management structure, with HBO/HBO Max topper Casey Bloys, Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich and Warner Bros. TV Group chief Channing Dungey staying put while J-B Perrette will oversee streaming and unscripted programming exec Kathleen Finch will top linear networks. Bruce Campbell, a distribution exec at Discovery will assume a similar role at the new company.