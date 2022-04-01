‘Mindhunter’ Actress Lauren Glazier Joins ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Episode Starring Samantha Morton; Filming Ongoing In Atlanta

EXCLUSIVE: Mindhunter and See actress Lauren Glazier has joined the cast of AMC anthology series Tales Of The Walking Dead.
Each of the six one-hour standalone episodes will focus on new and established characters set in the world of the original series.
Among names to have been officially announced for the show so far are Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz, Jessie T. Usher, Terry Crews, Anthony Edwards, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu and Jillian Bell.
The series is executive-produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, writer-producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. Directors include Haifaa Al-Mansour and Tara Nicole Weyr.
Glazier is represented by Gersh. Medrano is represented by August Kammer at TalentWorks and Entertainment Lab.
