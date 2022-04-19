You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amazon Studios Leads Bidding On ‘Voltron’ Live-Action Film With ‘Red Notice’ Helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber

EXCLUSIVE: Bidding is heating up on Voltron, a live-action version that went out to the town recently, with Red Notice and Dodgeball’s Rawson Marshall Thurber attached to direct. Deal’s not done yet, but Deadline hears that Amazon Studios is in talks to be home to the giant robot.

Several studios have been in the mix on the property. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are on board to produce with Bob Koplar. Ellen Shanman is writing the script with Thurber.

Voltron is based on the Japanese sci-fi series that that became the ’80s syndicated show Voltron: Defender of the Universe, about a group of pilots whose vehicles join together to form the giant robot.

