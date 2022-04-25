Darcy Donelan Returns To Voltage Pictures As Vice President, Development & Production

Darcy Donelan, who started her career at Voltage Pictures, today returns to the company as Vice President, Development & Production.

With this appointment, she becomes a senior member of Voltage’s production team covering its production slate, having previously served as Executive Assistant to Founder and CEO Nic Chartier. She will now report to Chartier, as well as Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Before returning to Voltage, Donelan worked in the Books Department at CAA’s New York office, and at HBO, where she worked as a marketing manager, focused on International Original Programming. The Boston native is a graduate of Harvard University.

Donelan’s appointment comes at a dynamic time for Voltage, which recently sold Roger Kumble’s (Cruel Intentions) adaption of the New York Times bestselling YA novel Beautiful Disaster, starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North and Libe Barer. The company is also selling post on the fourth installment of the After franchise, After Ever Happy, which is slated for domestic release on September 7.

“Nic and I are thrilled to welcome Darcy, who started her career with us, home for good,” said Deckter. “She’s got great taste, endless energy and she’s one of the smartest people we’ve ever met.”

“I’m thrilled to be rejoining the brilliant team at Voltage,” added Donelan, “and looking forward to finding exciting new stories to tell.”

Voltage Pictures is a privately held film and television production, financing and sales entity, established in 2005, which won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, for The Hurt Locker, and three for Dallas Buyers Club. Also now joining the company, in the role of Attorney, Business and Legal Affairs, is Haley Cohen, whose experience includes assisting with copyright/trademark litigation at Johnson & Johnson, LLP, generating fair use clearance reports at Donaldson + Callif, LLP, drafting rights acquisition and above-the-line agreements for motion pictures at Rosen Law Group, PC, redlining film music agreements and licenses at Universal Pictures, and negotiating below-the-line agreements for a slate of major television series and pilots at Bruns, Brennan & Berry PC. Cohen graduated from Southwestern Law School with honors in Entertainment and Media Law.

Voltage Pictures’ current film slate includes the action-thriller Last Seen Alive, starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby and Ethan Embry, which is set for release on June 3rd, and the biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller and Academy Award-winner Jon Voight.