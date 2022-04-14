Voltage Pictures Names Alexandra Cocean EVP International Sales & Distribution

Voltage Pictures has appointed Alexandra Cocean to EVP, International Sales and Distribution. She will start immediately and report to Voltage President and COO Jonathan Deckter.

Her appointment comes just prior to the upcoming Marche du Film. Voltage’s sales slate includes action-thriller Last Seen Alive starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander and Russell Hornsby and the political biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller with Oscar-winner Jon Voight.

Voltage also recently wrapped production on Roger Kumble’s YA adaption of the New York Times bestselling novel Beautiful Disaster, starring Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North and Libe Barer, and is representing worldwide rights.

The company has been expanding its executive sales team to champion this growing sales slate, with Matt Bamford appointed International Sales Manager in August 2021 and Danielle Gasher promoted to VP of International Sales in December 2021.

Cocean previously served as EVP, International Sales and Distribution at Voltage Pictures, from 2016 until 2019, handling the company’s sales for Asia, Australia, Africa and Eastern Europe (including Israel, Greece, Turkey). Cocean was key in Voltage’s overseas success with After, I Feel Pretty , Wind River, Ava, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Most recently, Cocean acted as international sales consultant for Blue Fox Entertainment, Myriad Pictures and Solstice Studios. Prior to her first stint at Voltage in 2016, she served as VP of International Sales at Lightning Entertainment from 2009 – 2016. In the preceding years, Cocean worked with Myriad Pictures, New Films International—as well as a tenure with Morgan Freeman’s production company, Revelations Entertainment.

“Nic and I couldn’t be happier to welcome Alexandra home,” said Deckter. “She is an incredible salesperson, in her ability to connect with people and get the job done. We’re thrilled to have her back on the team, to continue to excel in all that she does.”

Added Cocean, “I am very excited to rejoin Nic and Jonathan, and the brilliant team here at Voltage. Looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued success, focusing on the YA content, and working alongside titans of our industry. Full circle!”