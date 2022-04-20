Vin Diesel Unveils New Title For ‘Fast & Furious 10’ As Production Kicks Off

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel took to Instagram today to share that Fast & Furious 10 will officially be titled Fast X, also announcing the launch of production.

“Day one… 🙏🏽” the action star wrote.

While details with regard to the plot of Fast X have thus far been kept under wraps, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson will also star. Justin Lin is on board as director and will also produce alongside Diesel, with the film set to bow in theaters via Universal on May 19, 2023.

Lin has been one of the lead directors for the action franchise, having previously helmed 2021’s F9, as well as Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast & Furious and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The franchise is Universal’s biggest of all time—its films having collectively grossed over $6.6 billion worldwide.

