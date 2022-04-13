Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Karen Westerfield Defeats Incumbent Randy Sayer To Become First Female Business Rep Of Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Our Flag Means Death,’ ‘Vida’ Actor Vico Ortiz Inks With Paradigm

Vico Ortiz Paradigm
Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Vico Oritz has signed with Paradigm for representation. Ortiz is a Latinx, non-binary and gender fluid actor known for their work in HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death and The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Starz’s Vida.

Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Ortiz’s first breakthrough role was in Amazon Prime Video’s Transparent. They then appeared in recurring roles for Freeform’s The Fosters and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, and Netflix’s Lucifer. They appeared in Starz’s Vida, where their drag king alter ego “Vico Suave” made their screen debut.

Currently Ortiz is a series regular on Our Flag Means Death, appearing opposite stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby. They play Jim, the first non-binary pirate to exist in a period piece. Their additional credits include S.O.Z: Soldados o. Zombies American Horror Story: 1984Criminal Minds9-1-1Ray Donovan and Jane The Virgin.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad