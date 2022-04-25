Vice Media Group’s New Programming Slate: ‘50 Years Of Hip Hop’, Live Juneteenth Celebration & ‘The Culture Of Truth’

Vice Media Group revealed its 2022-23 programming slate showcasing live events, returning originals, and insights. Select offerings include 50 Years of Hip Hop, The Glow Up, and The Culture of Trust.

“This year we are making bigger bets and we’re responding to what our audiences have asked for,” said Nancy Dubuc, CEO of VICE Media Group. “We continue to go places others can’t and won’t. Our credibility and authenticity with global emerging youth and established millennials is unmatched— and we have the track record to prove it. Our diverse and dynamic house of brands tailors creative experiences to the people that move culture and business.”

Find a full listing of Vice Media Group’s upcoming programming slate below.

Vice + i-D Basquiat: King Pleasure (April-December 2022)

The Basquiat family partners with VICE on Jean-Michel Basquiat, King Pleasure, a new exhibition telling the story of how Jean-Michel paved the way in the art and creativity world.

Unbothered’s The Glow Up: Live Event (June 2022)

Refinery29’s brand for and by Black folx, announced the launch of The Glow Up, their first-ever live ticketed event — touching down in Atlanta for two days just in time for Juneteenth and in celebration of their 5th anniversary.

R29 Style and Beauty content

This year, Refinery29 cements a new path for its style content with strengthened inclusive fashion and beauty programming across platforms, such as Gloss Angeles podcast, an apple top 10 beauty podcast that recently joined the Refinery29 family through a licensing partnership, a new inspirational shopping column from Global EIC Simone Oliver, as well as Beauty in Progress a content series focusing on the extremely complicated topic of sustainable beauty.

50 Years of Hip Hop

August 2023 will bring the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, a retrospective on the “history of the culture”. Vice (and sub-brand Noisey) will celebrate the genre’s birth and narrow in on forging the path for the next 50 years of Hip Hop.

The Story Of (returning 2022)

Vice’s The Story Of returns with a new season, dissecting some of the most iconic songs in history – from inception to global explosion. Coming this season, interviews with Shania Twain, Sean Paul, Rick Astley, and Natasha Bedingfield to find out how their greatest hits came to life.

Vice News & Vice World News:

Vice News builds trust with audiences through its eye-level reporting on everything from conflict zones to the issues that matter most to young people today— from LGBTQI+ and social justice issues to the future of work and technology in their lives.

A perfect example is Transnational, the first-of-its-kind series made by and centered around trans and queer voices from Vice’s newsroom that was just nominated for the prestigious Peabody Award. Season 2 is returning later this year, also coming is Breaking the Vote, a video series looking at attempts to rig the 2022 election, and season 2 of Planet A, looking at solutions to climate change and environmental degradation.

The Culture of Trust

ViceInsights, Vice Media Group’s in-house strategic insights arm, has access to data and information that can uncover and contextualize cultural and consumer shifts for brands, for society, and for ourselves.

Vice Insights’ latest report, The Culture of Trust, puts an actionable framework around how brands can build trust with young consumers, even in the current climate of distrust and misinformation.