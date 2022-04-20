Vertigo & SquareOne Team On ‘Vamping’; ‘The Good Mothers’ Cast; BAFTA Honors Disability Collective; Discovery+ Orders; ‘Life In Colour’ Sales – Global Briefs

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
By Max Goldbart, Jesse Whittock

Matthew Jacobs Morgan and Sophie-Yukiko Hasters
Britain’s Vertigo Films And Germany’s SquareOne Productions Team For Supernatural Drag Drama ‘Vamping’

Disney+ Italy’s ‘The Good Mothers’ Sets Cast

My Brilliant Friend’s Gaia Girace and Catch 22’s Valentina Bellè are to lead The Good Mothers, Disney+’s retelling of the story of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta from the point of view of the women who challenged it. The show from The Crown director Julian Jarrold and Sirley’s Elisa Amoruso is one of the first Disney+ Italian originals and has also cast Barbara Chichiarelli, Francesco Colella, Simona Distefano, Andrea Dodero and Micaela Ramazzotti. Produced by UK’s House Productions and Fremantle-backed Wildside, The Good Mothers is a multi-layered drama that follows the shocking true story of three women who were born into the most deadly and wealthy of the Italian mafia clans, and how they worked with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down. It is based on the book by Alex Perry and adapted by Baghdad Central’s Stephen Butchard.

BBC America Buys David Attenborough’s ‘Life In Colour’

BBC America has acquired nature blue-chip Life In Colour With David Attenborough as part of a Flame Media deal that has also seen Blue Ant Media and CBC pick up a wealth of factual content. The show from Humble Bee Films and Sealight Pictures was the first nature doc to be co-produced for the BBC and Netflix (along with Australia’s Nine Network and Stan) and explores the many ways in which animals use color in their lives. Flame Media also sold the likes of Family Court Murders and For Love or Money to Blue Ant along with Outback Rabbis, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking and Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness to Canadian pubcaster CBC.

