Vertigo & SquareOne Team On ‘Vamping’; ‘The Good Mothers’ Cast; BAFTA Honors Disability Collective; Discovery+ Orders; ‘Life In Colour’ Sales – Global Briefs

Britain’s Vertigo Films And Germany’s SquareOne Productions Team For Supernatural Drag Drama ‘Vamping’
British producer Vertigo Films and Germany’s SquareOne Productions, who collaborated on the successful StreetDance film franchise, are making a supernatural drama set in Berlin’s drag community. Vamping will run to eight parts and be aimed at young adults. It will follow a vampire community in the hedonistic, nocturnal LGBTQ+ club culture of Germany’s capital city through the eyes of young British performer Everett, who wakes up after a heavy night of celebratory partying to learn he has become a vampire. Matthew Jacobs Morgan (The Rig) – named as a rising star by Deadline last year – created the show, working alongside German multi-disciplinary artist and screenwriter Sophie-Yukiko Hasters, who is a central figure in Berlin’s QTPOC (queer and trans person of color) community. SquareOne founder Al Munteanu and Vertigo co-founder Allan Niblo are Executive Producers and the production will draw on minority and underrepresented communities in front of and behind the camera.
Disney+ Italy’s ‘The Good Mothers’ Sets Cast
My Brilliant Friend’s Gaia Girace and Catch 22’s Valentina Bellè are to lead The Good Mothers, Disney+’s retelling of the story of the notorious ‘Ndrangheta from the point of view of the women who challenged it. The show from The Crown director Julian Jarrold and Sirley’s Elisa Amoruso is one of the first Disney+ Italian originals and has also cast Barbara Chichiarelli, Francesco Colella, Simona Distefano, Andrea Dodero and Micaela Ramazzotti. Produced by UK’s House Productions and Fremantle-backed Wildside, The Good Mothers is a multi-layered drama that follows the shocking true story of three women who were born into the most deadly and wealthy of the Italian mafia clans, and how they worked with a courageous female prosecutor to bring it down. It is based on the book by Alex Perry and adapted by Baghdad Central’s Stephen Butchard.
BAFTA To Honor British Disability Collective TripleC
A pioneering collective of disabled UK creatives are to be honored at this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards. Triple C, which was founded by Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston in 2016, will receive the BAFTA TV Craft Special Award on Sunday at the event hosted by Mel Giedroyc. Triple C will be recognized for its extraordinary work and dedication in creating a platform for inclusivity, improving access and accessibility, connecting organizations, raising awareness around disability issues and influencing TV’s decision-makers. “When we set up this organization five years ago, we were just a group of disabled and non-disabled creatives coming together to see if we could make a change,” said Houston and TripleC Co-Creative Lead Melissa Johns. “I don’t think we ever knew the size of impact that that seed of an organization would have on the lives of so many deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent creatives.”
Discovery+ Greenlights Heart-Less Doc & Reality Jungle Show
Discovery+ has commissioned a documentary about a man discovered dead without a heart and a reality series pushing dating into the word of nature. In The Man Without a Heart, the global streamer will tell the story of the death of Miguel Ángel Martínez, looking into the unsolved case and the death of his sister, who was also found dead floating in a fjord in Stockholm. Meanwhile, Love in the Jungle represents Discovery+’s latest foray into the reality world, taking 14 unlucky-in-love singles to an eco-reserve in Colombia to compete in physical challenges grounded in real animal mating rituals to discover if they can find a partner through physical connection alone. Both will launch over the coming weeks and are produced by Cuarzo Producciones (Banijay Iberia) and Boat Rocker through Matador Content.
BBC America Buys David Attenborough’s ‘Life In Colour’
BBC America has acquired nature blue-chip Life In Colour With David Attenborough as part of a Flame Media deal that has also seen Blue Ant Media and CBC pick up a wealth of factual content. The show from Humble Bee Films and Sealight Pictures was the first nature doc to be co-produced for the BBC and Netflix (along with Australia’s Nine Network and Stan) and explores the many ways in which animals use color in their lives. Flame Media also sold the likes of Family Court Murders and For Love or Money to Blue Ant along with Outback Rabbis, A Girl’s Guide to Hunting, Fishing and Wild Cooking and Rhod Gilbert: Stand up to Shyness to Canadian pubcaster CBC.