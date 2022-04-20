Vertigo & SquareOne Team On ‘Vamping’; ‘The Good Mothers’ Cast; BAFTA Honors Disability Collective; Discovery+ Orders; ‘Life In Colour’ Sales – Global Briefs

A pioneering collective of disabled UK creatives are to be honored at this year’s BAFTA TV Craft Awards. Triple C, which was founded by Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston in 2016, will receive the BAFTA TV Craft Special Award on Sunday at the event hosted by Mel Giedroyc. Triple C will be recognized for its extraordinary work and dedication in creating a platform for inclusivity, improving access and accessibility, connecting organizations, raising awareness around disability issues and influencing TV’s decision-makers. “When we set up this organization five years ago, we were just a group of disabled and non-disabled creatives coming together to see if we could make a change,” said Houston and TripleC Co-Creative Lead Melissa Johns. “I don’t think we ever knew the size of impact that that seed of an organization would have on the lives of so many deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent creatives.”

Discovery+ Greenlights Heart-Less Doc & Reality Jungle Show

Discovery+ has commissioned a documentary about a man discovered dead without a heart and a reality series pushing dating into the word of nature. In The Man Without a Heart, the global streamer will tell the story of the death of Miguel Ángel Martínez, looking into the unsolved case and the death of his sister, who was also found dead floating in a fjord in Stockholm. Meanwhile, Love in the Jungle represents Discovery+’s latest foray into the reality world, taking 14 unlucky-in-love singles to an eco-reserve in Colombia to compete in physical challenges grounded in real animal mating rituals to discover if they can find a partner through physical connection alone. Both will launch over the coming weeks and are produced by Cuarzo Producciones (Banijay Iberia) and Boat Rocker through Matador Content.