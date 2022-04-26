‘Venom 3’ Teased During Sony’s Closing CinemaCon Reel

It what is not shocking Sony teased a third Venom movie today. The first two films, which starred Tom Hardy as the Marvel spider-antihero have collectively grossed $1.4 billion at the global box office to date. Plus, it was the briefest of teases: just the pic’s logo in a closing sizzle reel.

No talent attachments were revealed.

The last movie, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was released in October, scored the second-best opening of the pandemic and second best ever for October with $90M stateside. This was all before Sony’s own Spider-Man: No Way Home notched the second biggest debut ever in U.S./Canada with $260.1M. Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed $213.55M, and $502M worldwide.