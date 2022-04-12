UTA Signs Artist & Author Enrique Martínez Celaya

UTA has signed artist and author Enrique Martínez Celaya in all areas.

The agency will work with the artist across several mediums, including film, fashion, architecture, and the publication of Martínez Celaya’s first fiction novel with plans to adapt the novel for film.

The signing follows a recent marathon of critically acclaimed solo exhibitions around the world, including an exhibition at UTA Artist Space’s Beverly Hills location in February 2022. This was Martínez Celaya’s first project with UTA.

Up next, the artist will give a public lecture at the UTA Theater about his work and upcoming projects.

“Since my teens, I have been working across disciplines and cultures, and I am very excited to partner with UTA at this stage in my career to develop innovative, memorable projects in film, writing, fashion, architecture, and anything else that is inspiring and visionary. I am grateful to everyone who has believed in me over the years, and I look forward to what’s ahead,” said Martínez Celaya in a statement.

“Enrique is one of those once-in-a-generation talents who, once you realize what they are capable of, all you want to do is give them the space to grow. Already a brilliant mind in the world of physics and writing, he has proven himself an artist of immense scope and ability with his ambitious run of solo exhibitions this year. It only makes sense that UTA encourage and nurture his unique abilities, and I am elated to be helping usher in an age of deserved recognition for him,” said Arthur Lewis, UTA Partner & Fine Arts Creative Director.

Martínez Celaya’s work is held in over 50 museum collections, and he has received numerous international awards.

His first short film, The Master, was a feature of the 2011 edition of Art Basel in Miami Beach and was acquired by the State Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg, Russia.