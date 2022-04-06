‘A Friend Of The Family’: Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod & Philip Ettinger Join Peacock Limited Series

Peacock’s limited drama series A Friend Of The Family continues to build its cast, adding Austin Stowell (The Hating Game), Patrick Fischler (American Crime Story: Impeachment), Bree Elrod (Red Rocket) and Philip Ettinger (First Reformed). They will join previously announced stars Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace and Hendrix Yancey. A Friend Of The Family comes from Nick Antosca, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

A Friend Of the Family is based on the harrowing true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs — devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. This is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

From Antosca’s overall deal with UCP, A Friend Of The Family is produced by Antosca under his Eat the Cat banner, Alex Hedlund and director Eliza Hittman. Producers are Jan Broberg and Mary Ann Broberg. Skye Borgman for Top Knot Films serves as consulting producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Stowell will play the role of FBI Agent Pete Welsh, a young investigator dead set on returning Jan Broberg to her family. As a father himself, Pete invests in Jan’s case and grows frustrated by Robert Berchtold’s ability to continue manipulating everyone around him.

Fischler takes on Garth Pincock, Bannock County’s seasoned district attorney. A Mormon, Pincock leads the state’s prosecution against Berchtold, coaching the Brobergs and becoming increasingly baffled by the failures of the justice system.

Elrod will portray Jennifer Ferguson, a friendly local lawyer and longtime customer of the Brobergs’ flower shop. A seeming ally at first, her relationship to the Brobergs becomes complicated when she takes on Berchtold as a client.

Ettinger will play the role of Joe Berchtold, a used car salesman who is forced into a tough position when his older brother kidnaps Jan Broberg. Despite his discomfort with his brother’s abduction of a 12-year-old girl, Joe remains close with him, even as he agrees to cooperate with the FBI.

Stowell will appear in Showtime’s Three Women and can be seen in The Hating Game. His additional credits include The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, Breathe, Swallow, Catch 22 and Battle of The Sexes.

Fischler will recur in Showtime’s American Gigilo. He also appeared in American Crime Story: Impeachment, The Right Stuff, Happy!, Defending Jacob, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Twin Peaks: The Return, Silicon Valley and Mad Men.

Elrod is the breakout star of A24’s Red Rocket, where she worked alongside Simon Rex. Her stage credits include Off Broadway productions of Coriolanus, My Name Is Rachel and Jump!/Realism.

