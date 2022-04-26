UK Ratings: ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Donald Trump Interview Watched By 300,000, Beats BBC News, Sky News, GB News At 8PM

Piers Morgan’s debut Uncensored show including an interview with Donald Trump averaged 300,000 viewers across 8pm last night in the UK, tripling the competition from BBC News and Sky News and pulling in 10 times the viewers of GB News.

A peak of around 400,000 watched the hour-long show that included multiple clips from the interview with the former POTUS, which was teased heavily by Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV in the run up to the debut show and will air its second part tomorrow – expected to confirm the situation by which Trump stormed off set.

Morgan’s show beat BBC News (130,000) and Sky News (110,000), while rival GB News, which launched less than a year ago, made just 33,000 for Mark Steyn’s 8pm news show, according to Barb data from overnights.tv.

Uncensored also made a dent in the mainstream channels, only just behind BBC Two and Channel 4 across the 8pm hour.

The interview shown last night with Trump mainly featured diatribes from the former POTUS on various major issues such as the performance of President Biden, the supposed 2020 election rig and conflict in Ukraine and Afghanistan. The next few weeks could make or break whether Morgan can find a loyal audience or see viewership dissipate in a similar vein to GB News, although a well-watched Nigel Farage 7pm show has somewhat steadied that particular ship.

The ratings don’t include viewers who tuned in to the U.S. and Australia simulcast via Fox Nation and Sky News Australia. Morgan used to helm a CNN show but returned to the UK to host ITV’s Good Morning Britain for six years. He stormed off the set of that show last year due to a row over his comments relating to Meghan Markle’s mental health.